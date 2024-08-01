For the past day, it sure has looked like Charli XCX and Billie Eilish are linking up on a collaboration. Specifically, Charli teased a remix of her Brat song “Guess,” and while the featured artist wasn’t revealed, the clues pointed to Eilish. Now we know for sure, as Charli made the Eilish reveal in a new teaser video shared today (August 1).

In the 12-second video, Charli says, “Hey Billie, you there?” Then there’s a clip of Charli striking poses in a disheveled, dimly lit room before the video ends on a shot of Charli and Eilish falling onto a bed of bras. The song is set to premiere tonight at 6 p.m. ET.

Guess featuring Billie Eilish – Out at 6pm est. pic.twitter.com/TBJfWr4V5C — Charli (@charli_xcx) August 1, 2024

As an Eilish fan account on X (formerly Twitter) points out, Eilish and Finneas seemingly spoke about the “Guess” remix in an interview with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe in May. Eilish said, “I did a session with another artist for the first time in six years […] a couple weeks ago. And it was really fun, and I was really nervous ’cause I haven’t worked with anyone but Finneas in six years. And I hated it back in the day. I really, really hated it. I hated studios, I hated collaborating. I’ve never done a feature.”

Billie Eilish reveals how she ended up collaborating with Charli xcx for the “Guess” remix. pic.twitter.com/UXnKBrQSAp — Billie Eilish Charts (@eilishdata) August 1, 2024

Finneas also offered more details about how the meet-up came to be, saying, “This was, to me, such a fun part of being in the music business. Billie was sitting and telling me why she loved this one artist. We were watching their music videos together, and I know them, and I was texting them, and I was like, ‘We’re sitting here watching your stuff. It’s so good.’ They were like, ‘I’m in LA.’ I was like, ‘Do you want to do a day?'” Finneas then added through laughter, “Billie tried to get out of it like three times.”

Check out the teaser above.