Charli XCX has in recent months spent some time talking up her next album, and she did some more of that recently. She declared a few days ago that it’s dropping around early 2022, and now she says that it’s both “sexy” and “demonic.”

In an interview on Apple Music 1’s The Chart Show, Charli explained how her recent single “Good Ones” relates to the rest of her upcoming album, saying:

“It definitely sets the palette for the rest of the album. It is heavily ’80s-inspired. There are a lot of uptempo tracks. It’s dark, it’s kind of sexy and sexual and sort of demonic at points, I suppose. But then there are lighter moments, too. But yeah, I think the whole record is about my relationship with relationships and sex and power. But the song itself, I suppose, it’s about falling for a toxic person, being always ready to put myself in the most dangerous positions, just to feel something, which I guess it’s kind of the whole record, but I feel like we’ve all been there at points in life.”

She later added, “The fans can expect an overload of sexiness. I want it to all feel sexy. Like the music, the sounds, the tour, the videos, the clothes, the way they feel. So that’s kind of my hope really that everyone just discovers they’re in a sexy demon and it all comes out.”

Meanwhile, Charli recently hinted at a collaboration between Christine And The Queens, Caroline Polachek, and herself.

