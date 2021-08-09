Charli XCX has said that she intends to release new music at some point this year. She described her next album as “poptastic,” and in a more recent statement, she doubled down on that sentiment.

Speaking with Evening Standard, Charli said, “New music is coming, it’s very good, it is very pop. It feels like Charli ultra pop star, all-out, sell your soul kind of version of myself. I feel like I have unlocked this kind of ultimate top-tier level of myself and it is fun to get to know her a bit as well.”

She explained her reasoning for going in that direction, saying, “Firstly, because the previous lockdown album was very much the opposite, it was very DIY. I made it with my fans very quickly. I kind of wanted to go in the opposite direction. Secondly, it is my last album on a major label in my record deal. So, I thought, ‘Why not?'”

Meanwhile, Charli is launching her own podcast, Charli XCX’s Best Song Ever, and some upcoming guests include Beabadoobee, Mark Ronson, Tove Lo, Christine And The Queens, and Caroline Polachek.

Charli XCX is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.