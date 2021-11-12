After spending what feels like forever teasing it, Charli XCX finally announced her new album, Crash, last week. Alongside that news, she also unveiled her long-rumored collaboration with Caroline Polachek and Christine And The Queens, “New Shapes.” Now she has given the song a proper visual, which is presented like an appearance on a late-night show called TV Heaven.

In a press release, Charli wrote of the video, “Today I, the iconic global pop star Charli XCX, am releasing a visual for ‘New Shapes,’ my track featuring my demonically talented friends Caroline Polachek and Christine And The Queens. The ‘New Shapes’ visual is the first performance from my new talk show, TV Heaven, which will only be available to stream in full once you cross over to the afterlife.”

Members of this trio are used to working with each other, as they’ve done it a bunch in recent years. Polachek was featured on Charli’s 2017 song “Tears” (which they’ve performed live together on multiple occasions) and she provided background vocals on Charli’s “Delicious.” Meanwhile, Christine And The Queens featured on Charli’s “Gone” and co-starred in the track’s video. Also, Polachek featured on Christine And The Queens’ 2020 single “La Vita Nuova” and appeared in its video.

Watch the “New Shapes” video above.

Crash is out 3/18/2022 via Asylum Records UK/Warner Records UK. Pre-order it here.

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.