Brat was huge, but Charli XCX isn’t worried about following it up. In fact, she thinks her next album very well could “flop.”

Asked in a new Culted interview if she feels pressure for her next album to reach the culture-shifting heights of Brat, Charli said:

“I don’t really feel the pressure to create another record like Brat because when I was making it, even though I really believed in it and totally knew what I wanted to do with it, I had no idea how it would be received. I was really doing it for myself and marketing it in the way I wanted to for myself but I had no clue that people would kind of connect to it in the way that they did. So yeah, I don’t really feel the pressure because I feel that you can never really do the same thing twice and my next record will probably be a flop which I’m down for to be honest.”

She also spoke about the newfound success of “Party 4 U,” saying, “It takes me back to the time of the pandemic, really, because that’s when I was recording the vocals. It actually started a while before that — the initial idea. But we kind of never—I never really took it anywhere. So, yeah, now when I think of the song, I just think back to five years ago and how different the world was then. We were all inside. No one was hanging out. You know, it was kind of lonely.”

Read the full interview here.