Charli XCX‘s “Party 4 U” originally appeared on her 2020 album How I’m Feeling Now. It’s gotten a ton of attention recently, though, thanks to a TikTok trend using the song. So, today (May 15), Charli gave the people what they want by sharing a new video for the track. Appropriately, the video arrives on the album’s fifth anniversary.

The video starts with Charli wandering around the aftermath of a house party. Then she heads outside, taking her clothes off as she walks. By the time she’s down to her underwear, she encounters a billboard with her face on it, which she then sets on fire.

Charli is also marking the anniversary of How I’m Feeling Now by releasing a limited-edition pressing of the project on clear glitter vinyl. It’s available until May 18 and more information can be found here. Also, the album once again displays its original album art on streaming platforms, after Charli revamped all her albums with new Brat-style covers.

A few months ago, the song debuted on the US Spotify Viral 100 chart and Charli wrote, “it’s p crazy that this song is suddenly getting love in this kinda way. i know this song means so much to so many angels. she’s a cutie <3."

Watch the video above.