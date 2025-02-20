Charli XCX is at the center of a TikTok trend right now, which sees users lip-syncing to “Party 4 U,” from her 2020 album How I’m Feeling Now, in reference to a RuPaul’s Drag Race moment where a contestant lip-synced to Paula Abdul’s “Cold Hearted.” The increased attention on the track has made it go viral, and Charli is happy about it.

In response to a tweet saying “Party 4 U” had the biggest debut on this week’s US Spotify Viral 100 chart at No. 80, Charli wrote, “it’s p crazy that this song is suddenly getting love in this kinda way. i know this song means so much to so many angels. she’s a cutie <3."

As NME notes, the song was originally written during the sessions for Charli’s 2017 mixtape Pop 2, but it ultimately wasn’t included on the project. But, Charli would include the song in online videos and during live shows, and it became a fan favorite.

This all comes after Charli was one of 2024’s biggest musical forces thanks to her hit album Brat. Of her next album, she recently said, “It’s been really funny, in the months after finishing the remix album, any other musical discussion that has taken place has been kind of anti-Brat. I doubt that’ll stick, but that’s been a really interesting thing to observe and makes me very optimistic and excited about [what’s next].”