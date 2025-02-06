The Brat era won’t officially be over until the culmination of the Brat Tour in August, but Charli XCX is already thinking about her next album.

Brat co-writer and co-producer Finn Keane told Grammy.com that Charli has “a desire” to “do the complete opposite thing again, which is very in keeping with her ethos.” He continued, “Some of the conversations we’re having and music we’ve been playing around with the last couple of months have been completely the opposite. I love that spirit. It’s the iconoclastic impulse to rebuild something completely different, to show that you actually could do this other thing.”

He added, “It’s been really funny, in the months after finishing the remix album, any other musical discussion that has taken place has been kind of anti-Brat. I doubt that’ll stick, but that’s been a really interesting thing to observe and makes me very optimistic and excited about [what’s next].”

What’s immediately next for Charli, other than the aforementioned tour, is starring in a ton of movies. That includes A24’s The Moment, which the “360” singer is also producing. If you want to appear in the film, and you’re able to do a “standard American accent” or play a late 30s British manager or a “strikingly beautiful, poised” woman in her 40s-60s, now’s your chance.