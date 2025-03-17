Charli XCX is inviting you to her party. The “360” singer is taking over the Lido Festival and turning it into the Party Girl Festival on June 14 at London’s Victoria Park. The lineup includes Magdalena Bay, Gesaffelstein, Jodie Harsh, and Yseult, as well as the previously announced Bladee, The Japanese House, The Dare, 070 Shake, Kelly Lee Owens, and A.G. Cook.

“i’m throwing a festival in london in victoria park on june 14th and all these people are playing so get tickets,” Charli wrote on Instagram.

Last year, Charli spoke to Rolling Stone UK about her preference for electronic music over pop or rock, which checks out with her curated lineup. “Club electronic music is what makes me feel most alive. My nightmare is going to see a pop show or, like, a band. Which is funny, obviously, because: George. You can put that in; he knows how I feel about it,” she said, referring to her partner, The 1975 drummer George Daniels. “It’s sadness and beauty and stillness — it does something to me almost chemically, I think.”

Tickets for the Party Girl Festival — held the day after Outbreak Fest with Turnstile, Knocked Loose, and Sunny Day Real Estate — are available now. You can find more information here.