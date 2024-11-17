With ‘Brat Summer’ long since gone, Charli XCX fans have ushered in ‘Brat Autumn.’ Yesterday (November 16), the “Apple” singer breezed through New York City to show off just how chill she is.

Pulling off double duty on Saturday Night Live, Charli XCX showcased her acting chomps. But viewers came specifically for Charli XCX’s pop bangers.

To fulfill her obligations as a SNL musical guest, Charli XCX delivered not one but two in-studio performances. With an introduction of the track’s famous reference (Julia Fox), Charli XCX treated guests to a lively performance of “360.” Although the Grammy Award nominated album’s beloved font wasn’t featured into the set design, Charli’s now signature neon green was plastered everywhere. Charli XCX brought the party energy infused into the track as she stomp across the stage lit by flashing lights.

Next, Bowen Yang took to the crowd to reintroduce Charli XCX for her performance of “Sympathy Is A Knife.” The change of set scenery served as a taste of what ticket holder experienced during her co-headlining Sweat tour with Troye Sivan, which officially wrapped last month.

Watch Charli XCX’s Saturday Night Live performance of “360” above and “Sympathy Is A Knife” below.

Brat And It’s Completely Different But Also Still Brat is out now via Atlantic. Find more information here.