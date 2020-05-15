Charli XCX has been transparent with the making of her new quarantine album, How I’m Feeling Now, keeping her fans deeply involved on the journey. The album is out now, and just before its release, Charli shared a quick video recapping the final week of making the record.

The 90-second video begins with Charli addressing the camera, “I just finished an all-nighter session. […] It’s eight days until the album comes out, and I’m really pushing myself to the limit. I think it will be worth it.” From there, it’s a mix of clips of her working on the record and otherwise living her life. The video ends with a look at the impromptu in-bed photoshoot that yielded the final album art.

recap of the final week of “how i’m feeling now” 🤍thank u for all of your contributions & support. it’s been an amazing experience i’m so proud to have you all as my fans🤍out tomorrow!!🤍 pic.twitter.com/6aJFCv6VXa — Charli (@charli_xcx) May 15, 2020

Also ahead of the album, Charli shared a lengthy post on Instagram in which she reflected on the process of making the album and gave her thanks to those who helped bring it to life, writing:

“I can’t believe #howimfeelingnow is out this Friday!! this whole process has been so incredible & i’m so happy you’ve all been such a crucial part of the creative process! co writing verse 2 of ‘anthems’ on insta live, making the ‘forever’ video together from all your amazing clips, your green screen versions of ‘claws’, the remixes & edits you made using the stems I dropped (& playing them on my Apple Music show!), deciding which photos to use as a basis for the artworks, collecting your own amazing artworks you’ve been making, helping me with production decisions & so much more… i couldn’t have made this album without you! howimfeelingnowinbox@gmail.com has been bombarded with wild beats, artwork & ideas & it’s been so inspiring going through it all.”

In that post, she also revealed she plans to make a book that will “document the art all of us have been making alongside this project,” and that all profits from it will benefit LA Alliance For Human Rights.

Watch the video above.

How I’m Feeling Now is out now via Asylum. Get it here.

Charli XCX is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.