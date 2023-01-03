As the ninth-anniversary approaches of the release of her breakout song, “I Love You,” pop act Charli XCX may feel like she is on the fringe of success, but that couldn’t be further from the truth.

The British singer’s latest album, Crash, which dropped in March 2022, was met with critical praise and fans’ overwhelming support. Although her SNL performance was canceled due to a COVID outbreak, last year was a standout year for the musician.

Charli XCX executive produced as well as supplied music for A24’s series Overcompensating. She also made an appearance on the rebooted television show Gossip Girl. That may have been all well and dandy for other entertainers, but Charli XCX wants more, and she’s not afraid to let the world know so.

In a post on Instagram, Charli revealed that a new project is not only in the works but it “will be [her] best [album yet].”

Charli hasn’t shared when fans can expect the new album or what the body of work will sound like, but she did share 2023 resolutions. “Read more books, take less pills, have no fear, be even more c*nt,” wrote Charli.

