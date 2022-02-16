At the end of 2021, Charli XCX was supposed to be the musical guest on Saturday Night Live, but unfortunately, a COVID outbreak made it so she couldn’t perform (although she did still appear on the show). Charli was pretty bummed about not getting to take the stage because she had some big ideas for her performance.

In a new Rolling Stone Q&A, Charli said of the canned performance, “I was so sad. It was the Paul Rudd episode! He’s such a legend. I thought the performance was going to be sick. I was like, ‘This would have been my best TV performance ever.’ When it couldn’t go ahead, it was crushing. I was going to have a main pop-girl moment. Hopefully something can happen in the future. Fingers crossed.”

She also spoke about her relationship with collaborators Caroline Polachek and Christine And The Queens, saying, “We’ve been through a lot together, musically and personally. Caroline lived in my house for three months while she was getting her own place in Los Angeles. And her partner and I used to go to art school together. Christine has been so instrumental in helping me through tricky thoughts about my relationships and sex. In part, that’s what ‘New Shapes’ is about.”

