Charli XCX is executive producing and supplying the tunes for comedian Benito Skinner’s newly-announced Amazon show, Overcompensating. The series will also be produced by A24 and feature Skinner as the star.

Compensating‘s premise centers around an Idaho football player who “struggles to accept his sexuality in college, finding himself overcompensating as he tries to convince himself of something he’s not,” per The Hollywood Reporter.

“AH!!!!!!!!!! Been waiting to share this for the past 2 years…” Skinner captioned the news on Instagram. “I am so proud of this project and can’t believe all the incredible people I get to make it with. It’s hard to describe what a dream this is but I just want to say thank you for supporting me!!! I LOVE YOU and I know you are going to love this show it’s my baby and my favorite thing I’ve ever written @a24 @strongbabyproductions @amazonstudios @charli_xcx.”

While the series is still in development and doesn’t have a release date, Charli and Skinner previously collaborated when he appeared in her “New Shapes” music video. She has also had a significant business partnership with A24, as her song “Hot Girl” appeared on the soundtrack for the studio’s 2022 movie, Bodies Bodies Bodies.

Charli and Skinner are also executive producing the series alongside Jonah Hill, Scott King, Serrano and Searle, Scooter Braun, James Shin, Scott Manson, and Kyle Vinuya.

Charli XCX is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.