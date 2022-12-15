Xoxo, Charli XCX. The UK pop star completed an American rite of passage by appearing on newest episode of HBO Max’s Gossip Girl reboot, streaming today (December 15), titled “One Flew Over The Cuck’s Nest.” OG Gossip Girl fans will draw a direct parallel to 2009, when a pre-globally famous Lady Gaga appeared on the Season 3 episode “The Last Days Of Disco Stick” and performed “Bad Romance.”

Charli’s appearance came as everything that could go wrong was going wrong at the “Kiss On The Lips” Valentine’s Day party. Her Crash track “Lightning” only amplified the drama. After slaying on the stage in a spicy outfit, Charli did what everyone on this show has done since 2007: Check the latest Gossip Girl blast.

Around Crash‘s release in March, Charli XCX sat down with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe and spoke on how much Lady Gaga has influenced her.

“I actually always remember when Lady Gaga first came out with ‘Just Dance.’ She’s amazing, but I always remember thinking, like, ‘This girl is playing the game. This is smart,'” she said. “I remember when ‘Just Dance’ came out, I was like, ‘This is a really cool pop song and the video is really weird,’ but I was like, ‘This is just beginning.’ Like, ‘I know this girl is trying to do something more.’ And she did! She made ‘Bad Romance.’ She made ‘Telephone,’ ‘Alejandro.’ Like, she played the game to give herself the platform to be able to whatever the f*ck she wanted on this insane, crazy level, and I always really respected that because I think it’s genius. She had the vision.”

Who could have envisioned they’d both have Gossip Girl cameos to their names, 13 years apart?

Charli XCX isn’t done bringing her music to the screen. She is set to executive produce and provide the soundtrack for the forthcoming A24 comedy Overcompensating.

