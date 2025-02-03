There’s an argument to be made that Charli XCX was the defining artist of 2024 thanks to Brat. It was her biggest mainstream moment yet, so of course she’s involved with the 2025 Grammys. Not only is she nominated, but she is also one of the evening’s performers.

She started by emerging from a black van as she sang “Von Dutch” and strutted into the venue. Once she finally made it to the stage, she transitioned into “Guess” (without Billie Eilish, although she was seen enjoying the performance from the audience), featuring a bunch of party people dancing and making out surrounded by underwear.

Watch the performance here.

Charli, unsurprisingly given how big a year she had thanks to Brat, was one of this year’s leading nominees. Beyoncé leads the pack with 11 nods, but then Charli isn’t far behind with 9: Record Of The Year, Best Music Video (both for “360”), Album Of The Year, Best Dance/Electronic Music Album, Best Recording Package (all for Brat), Best Pop Solo Performance (“Apple”), Best Pop Duo/Group Performance (her and Billie Eilish’s “Guess”), Best Dance Pop Recording (“Von Dutch”), and Best Remixed Recording (“Von Dutch A. G. Cook Remix Feat. Addison Rae”).

Find the full list of nominees and winners at the 2025 Grammys here.