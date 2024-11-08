Today (November 8), we saw the first major step towards the 2025 Grammy Awards: The nominations were revealed (find the full list here ). Given that the point of awards shows like these are superlatives, a natural question to emerge from the reveal of the nominees is:

Who Has The Most 2025 Grammy Nominations?

As Billboard notes, Beyoncé has 11 nominations this year, most than anybody else in 2025. In fact, that’s the most ever by a woman in one year, and it’s tied for second of all time, alongside Kendrick Lamar and Jon Batiste, and behind Michael Jackson and Babyface, who each had 12-nomination years.

Beyoncé’s nominations are in the categories of Album Of The Year, Record Of The Year, Song Of The Year, Best Pop Solo Performance, Best Pop Duo/Group Performance, Best Melodic Rap Performance, Best Country Solo Performance, Best Country Duo/Group Performance, Best Country Song, Best Country Album, and Best Americana Performance.

By the way: Over the course of her career, Beyoncé now has 99 total nominations, which is the most ever.

Meanwhile, there’s a four-way tie for second this year, as Lamar, Charli XCX, Billie Eilish, and Post Malone each have seven nods. (This means Lamar is the most-nominated rapper for 2025.) Behind them with six nominations apiece are Sabrina Carpenter, Chappell Roan, and Taylor Swift.

Find the full list of 2025 Grammy nominations here.