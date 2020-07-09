Charlie Puth unveiled his latest sunny single just in time for summer. His first song of the year so far, “Girlfriend” displays Puth’s masterful ear for writing feel-good tunes. Now, Puth has followed the release with an equally-energetic visual.

Directed by Drew Kirsch, who has worked with Taylor Swift and Niall Horan in the past, the visual shows off Puth’s quirky side. Puth anxiously awaits a big date and spends the entire day preparing himself. The singer first attempts to make a home-cooked meal, but eventually gives up and opts for takeout. Find ways to calm his nerves, the singer pumps himself up by cleaning, toying with knickknacks around the house. Eventually, the singer gets so distracted that he doesn’t hear his date arrive at his door.

In a statement alongside the video, Puth said the visual shows his true colors: “I’ve never released a music video that wholeheartedly showed my personality. The video for ‘Girlfriend’ is the first time I’ve truly been myself in every aspect. I can’t cook and I’m an absolute nerd. It’s also meant to visually represent what I want people to do when they hear my music and that’s to have fun in their very own way.”

Watch Puth’s “Girlfriend” video above.

