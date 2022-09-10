Charlie Puth is a musical mastermind, and used his vocal gifts and humor to prank coffee shop attendees during his Friday (September 9) visit to Jimmy Kimmel Live! In the show’s running segment “Undercover Sing,” the pop star hid in the back of a coffee shop and trolled customers who were just looking to sit down and enjoy a cup of coffee. He pretended to be a radio host and pointed out characteristics that one could only know if they were in the room.

The first customer, who later revealed his name to be Jay, sported a tie-dye hoodie and unique hairstyle. Puth pointed out these details in his fake radio signoff as the customer confusingly looked around the coffee shop. The 30-year-old pointed that action out as well by singing “Look to the left and look to the right,” before following up with “If you hear me get up and spin around once.”

Jay was a good sport and engaged in each hilarious request before Puth emerged from the back of the shop and offered to buy him a sandwich while he reacted with confused excitement.

A second customer name Kate ordered a drink but was told there was no more oat milk by the cashier. Puth offered a charming reminder to the tune of his 2016 record “We Don’t Talk Anymore,” singing “We’re all out of oat milk, Kate, I’m so sorry” repeatedly. Kate nodded and sang along, seemingly knowing something fishy was afoot before breaking out in laughter.

Check out Charlie Puth’s full “Undercover Sing” segment on Jimmy Kimmel Live! above.

