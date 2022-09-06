Charlie Puth Shares A Steamy Thirst Trap On Social Media

It’s a big year for Charlie Puth who has been previewing his new album Charlie with emotional singles like “Light Switch” and “Smells Like Me.” Along with being a pop phenomenon, last year he was one of the most-viewed musician accounts on TikTok. His social media accounts are always buzzing, but especially today after he posted a steamy thirst trap.

The picture is an intimate selfie where all he’s wearing is underwear and a headband. It’s quite revealing, and immediately went very viral, as he probably expected.

About his forthcoming LP, Puth wrote on Instagram, “This album was born on the internet, and I’ve had so much fun making it in front of all of you this past year. 2019 me used to think that in order to be an artist, you had to hide away and talk to nobody to make your art. Turns out you make MUCH better art when you involve millions of people in the process. (For me at least.) I hope you scream cry every word when I sing these songs on tour because they wouldn’t be here without you. Thank you.”

Charlie is out 10/7 via Atlantic. Pre-order it here.

Charlie Puth is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.