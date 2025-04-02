Lately, fans have gone the extra mile to curate a perfect concert outfit. For a slew of examples, you can pull up the viral looks from Beyoncé’s Renaissance Tour and Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour. Still, nothing can compare to elaborate onstage wardrobes of these entertainers, which are sure to go for a pretty penny in the future.

In fact, two performance outfits from Cher and Britney Spears did just that over the weekend. During Julien’s Auctions’ Bold Luxury: The Limelight Edit event, the pop legends’ customs pieces designed by Bob Mackie pulled in a whopping six-figure sum ($243,425 total).

Cher’s beloved embellished black spandex and mesh catsuit and leather motorcycle jacket (as seen on her 2002 The Farewell Tour) snagged an impressive $162,500 with just 8 bids. Even a signed illustration of the design closed above five-figures ($22,750) after 26 bids.

For Spears, her 2001 Bob Mackie French wirework “Jubilee” burlesque ensemble (which included bra top, arm bands, and panties) pulled in $78,000 after 33 bids. Most fans will recall the crystallized bra from her HBO Dream Within A Dream Tour television concert special. A reproduction of Spears’ matching embellished denim sold for $2,925 after 16 bids.

Bob Mackie’s original designs are highly sought after by fashion archivist. Thanks to the Julien’s Auctions’ event someone (or multiple people) are happy as a clam right now.