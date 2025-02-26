Back in 2022, Millie Bobby Brown expressed interest in playing Britney Spears in a biopic, saying, “I want to play a real person and I think for me, Britney. [It] would be Britney Spears. I think her story, first of all, resonates with me. Just growing up in the public eye watching her videos, watching interviews of how when she was younger. […] I don’t know her, but when I look at pictures of her, I feel like I could tell her story in the right way and hers only.”

That seemed to rub Spears the wrong way, as she wrote on social media, “I hear about people wanting to do movies about my life … dude I’m not dead !!!”

That hasn’t dissuaded Brown, though.

In a new interview, Brown again said she’d like the play Spears, with the caveat that Spears should have the opportunity to tell her story her way. She said, “I mean, she is an absolute icon. I would love nothing more than to be a part of her story. But that’s her story, and I am in full support of her bringing her story to life how she wants to.”

