Cher is currently in a happily committed relationship with Alexander ‘AE’ Edwards. However, the “Believe” singer has had a few notable exes.

During Cher’s recent appearance on Howard Stern’s SiriusXM show she reflected on one of her former flames. When asked about her dating his, Cher revealed that although she has been pursued, she has also been dumped. Shocked by the confession Stern asked for a rough total, to which she replied: “Few men but a couple.”

“Look, I was madly in love with Val Kilmer, and he left,” she said.

But looking back on their time together, Cher understands why he went on to broke up with her. “Sometimes you’re only meant to stay with someone so long,” she said. “And Val was like—he was really young.”

Cher and the Top Gun actor famously dated between 1982 and 1984. Back then Kilmer was 23 and Cher was 36.

Back in 2021, Cher addressed their split and the controversy surrounding their age gap with People. “He was so young,” she said. “Was he 22? What was I? I don’t know. Thirty something. It was a bigger deal back then. The truth was if I hadn’t gone out with younger men, I would have never had a date. Younger men weren’t intimidated by older women. But older men in my age category, they weren’t having it.”

Cher dives into her dating history and more in the first part of her memoir.

Watch the clip of Cher on Howard Stern above.

Cher: The Memoir, Part One is out now via Harper Collins. Find more information here.