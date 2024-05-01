Cher has been dating Alexander Edwards, a music executive, since 2022. People don’t need an excuse to peer into Cher’s love life, but the 40-year age gap between her and Edwards has been a constant source of intrigue. Last December, the 2024 Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame inductee visited Chicken Shop Date and advised everyone to “go out with a younger man” at least once.

This week, Cher stopped by the Jennifer Hudson Show for an extensive interview, and Hudson took the opportunity to ask about Cher turning down Elvis Presley way back when, which led to Cher opening up about her present-day approach to dating.

“I’m really shy when I’m not working and kind of shy around men,” she said. “And the reason I go out with young men is because men my age or older — well, now they’re all dead, but before, they were always terrified to approach me. Younger men were the only ones [who would].”

Cher will turn 78 later this month.

Elsewhere in her conversation with Hudson, Cher discussed her evolving her fashion through the years, becoming friends with Meryl Streep while filming Silkwood in the eighties, struggling to reinvent herself, and more.

