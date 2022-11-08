Cher, 76, Has A New 36-Year Old Boyfriend, But Who Is He?

Cher’s illustrious dating history is on par with the great daters of our time, like Derek Jeter. The “Believe” singer has been in relationships in the past with the likes of Val Kilmer, Tom Cruise, David Geffen, Gene Simmons, Warren Beatty, Michael Bolton, and others. But her latest boyfriend presents a new dimension for the 76-year-old icon. That’s because Cher’s new boyfriend, Alexander “AE” Edwards, is 36 years old, making him 40 years her junior. And despite the usual flurry of naysayers on social media, Cher is undeterred in her new commitment.

She tweeted a photo of Edwards this weekend (albeit a grainy one) with a heart emoji, and “fans” expressed their “concern” for her. They cited the age gap first and foremost, to which Cher replied with, “LOVE DOESNT KNOW MATH, IT SEES [heart emoji].” When others kept pressing her on Edwards checkered past (which we’ll elaborate on shortly), she wasn’t having any of it, saying, “Let Me Explain…I DONT GIVE A [plane emoji] FK WHAT ANYONE THINKS.”

Edwards is a VP of A&R at Def Jam Records. He previously dated Amber Rose and the two have a child together, three-year-old Slash Electric Alexander Edwards. But, Rose accused Edwards of cheating on her with as many as 12 women in the past, to which he eventually admitted, saying, “Sh*t, I got caught.”

But hey, Cher has seen her share of good and bad men in the past and would seem to know what she’s doing. So, let the woman love who she wants, right?