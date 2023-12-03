“Believe” singer Cher wants to restore women’s hope of finding true love regardless of age. During her reluctant appearance on the show, Chicken Shop Date shared an essential piece of romantic advice she learned related to securing a life partner. As she discussed love with host Amelia Dimoldenberg, Cher recommended that women broaden their horizons.

When Dimoldenberg asked for her insight on what women should do at least once, Cher said, “Go out with a younger man.”

Dimoldenberg was shocked by Cher’s simple answer. However, Cher and her 36-year-old boyfriend, Alexander “AE” Edwards, are in romantic bliss. She’s taken to her official X (formerly Twitter) to gush over Edwards to her followers.

When users online began to call out the couple for the significant age difference, Cher replied, “I’m not defending us. Haters are gonna hate…doesn’t matter. That we’re happy and not bothering anyone.”

Near the end of her sit-down on Chicken Shop Date, Cher seemingly addressed the pushback as well. “Older men just do not like me,” confessed Cher. Cher’s dating pool (which is rumored to include Val Kilmer, Tom Cruise, David Geffen, Gene Simmons, Warren Beatty, and Michael Bolton) has fluctuated in age.

