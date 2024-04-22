Now, all the votes are in (including those of Uproxx’s own Steven Hyden ), and last night (April 21), the Rock Hall revealed who’s getting in this year. The list is as follows:

Musical Excellence Award

Jimmy Buffett

MC5

Dionne Warwick

Norman Whitfield

Ahmet Ertegun Award

Suzanne de Passe

The “performer” inductees are the ones selected by Rock Hall voters, while the other honors are doled out by the Rock Hall themselves.

As for nominees who didn’t end up get the votes for induction this year, that list includes Mariah Carey, Jane’s Addiction, Sade, Sinead O’Connor, Oasis, Lenny Kravitz, and Eric B. & Rakim.

Liam Gallagher presumably won’t be too upset about Oasis not making the cut this time around. After his band’s nomination was announced, he tweeted, “F*ck the Rock n Roll hall of fame its full of BUMBACLARTS,” as well as other things like, “I don’t need some wank award by some geriatric in a cowboy hat.”