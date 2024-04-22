In February, the nominees for the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame’s 2024 class were revealed. It was a stacked and diverse roster, featuring everybody from Mariah Carey to Ozzy Osbourne to A Tribe Called Quest.
Now, all the votes are in (including those of Uproxx’s own Steven Hyden), and last night (April 21), the Rock Hall revealed who’s getting in this year. The list is as follows:
Performer Category
Mary J. Blige
Cher
Dave Matthews Band
Foreigner
Peter Frampton
Kool & The Gang
Ozzy Osbourne
A Tribe Called Quest
Musical Influence Award
Alexis Korner
John Mayall
Big Mama Thornton
Musical Excellence Award
Jimmy Buffett
MC5
Dionne Warwick
Norman Whitfield
Ahmet Ertegun Award
Suzanne de Passe
The “performer” inductees are the ones selected by Rock Hall voters, while the other honors are doled out by the Rock Hall themselves.
As for nominees who didn’t end up get the votes for induction this year, that list includes Mariah Carey, Jane’s Addiction, Sade, Sinead O’Connor, Oasis, Lenny Kravitz, and Eric B. & Rakim.
Liam Gallagher presumably won’t be too upset about Oasis not making the cut this time around. After his band’s nomination was announced, he tweeted, “F*ck the Rock n Roll hall of fame its full of BUMBACLARTS,” as well as other things like, “I don’t need some wank award by some geriatric in a cowboy hat.”