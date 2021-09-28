Chlöe has been having a wonderful 2021. Following the success of her collaborative album with her sister, Ungodly Hour, last year, she’s also found her own voice this year and recently released her debut single, “Have Mercy.” The song was hotly anticipated, and her VMA performance of the new track even sparked reactions from rappers like Gunna showing their appreciation for her finesse.

Well, rappers aren’t the only ones who can see themselves in the song’s bombastic braggadocio, and with its unpredictable rhythms it was probably only a matter of time until a swaggering marching band set the tune to orchestral mode and turned up the brass. Enter the Marching Storm from Prairie View A&M University, the marching band for this historical black college. Captured by a Chlöe stan account, who posted a clip of the band’s rendition to Twitter, the song is accompanied by a performance from the school’s dance team that is clearly inspired by Chlöe’s own moves.

Check it out below:

Yuhhh @ChloeBailey YOU GOT ONE!The Prairie View A&M University Marching Storm performing “Have Mercy” at State Fair Classic #HBCU 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 YUHHHHH pic.twitter.com/mfW0ukhs7Y — Chillin’ HAVE MERCY A BOP! (@beenchillin__) September 27, 2021

For her part, Chlöe saw the cover and was ecstatic about their version. “GO OFFFFFF” she wrote in all caps while sharing the original tweet to her own followers:

If someone could make a studio version of the orchestra take, though, I’d seriously listen to it quite a bit.