Christina Aguilera has countless hits to her name, but one of the most popular is “Reflection,” the iconic song she contributed to Disney’s Mulan. Now that the movie has been remade as a live-action film, fans have been hoping and praying that Xtina would update the song for this new version. Apparently, they’re getting their wish, because during her Vegas residency last week, Aguilera told the crowd that a new rendition is coming along with some new material — and promoted the movie.

“The live-action Mulan is coming out by the way,” she said at the show, as seen in the video recorded below. “You have to go see it. I recorded a new “Reflection” and new material for the movie. I’ve been working on that, but this is the original.”

Christina Aguilera confirms she recorded the new #Mulan live action soundtrack pic.twitter.com/bYD5fViWtA — ً (@BICONlC) February 27, 2020

Okay, so now that her rivalry with Britney Spears has officially been put to bed, maybe this is the moment we get a collab between the two stars? Then again, Britney isn’t a great place to record new music right now considering she recently broke her foot while dancing.

Xtina hasn’t released anything since her 2018 album, Liberation, so maybe this will be the beginning of a new era for her. Either way, keep an ear out for the new version of “Reflection” in Mulan.