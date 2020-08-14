Although the coronavirus and subsequent quarantine, social-distancing lifestyle has dominated 2020, it was a couple months into the year already before COVID-19 rocked the world. Some good things happened during those months, too. For example, Christine And The Queens dropped a surprise new EP, La Vita Nuova, as well as an accompanying short film. Today, the French artist has expanded on the project with a new remix EP, featuring alternate versions of the title track.

The track got the remix treatment from Logic1000, Populous, and Charli XCX collaborator A.G. Cook. Even more good news is that they all feature Caroline Polachek, as she also appears on the original track.

Speaking of Charli XCX, she and Christine worked together on “Gone,” a 2019 single. Beyond that, Christine has remained busy in 2020. She was one of the first major artists to start doing livestreamed performances, and since then, she has made TV appearances, covered some musical legends, hopped on a livestream with Charli, and performed “La Viat Nuova” for a digital benefit event. So, while times have been tough, Christine And The Queen fans haven’t been left hungry for new content.

Stream the EP below.

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.