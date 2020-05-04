A handful of artists have stepped up and become consistent sources of livestreamed entertainment as the coronavirus pandemic rolls on. One of the musicians who has been a big presence on that front is Christine And The Queens, who has given regular live performances for weeks now. These sessions have yielded some great moments.

In March, she put her spin on The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights,” and in April, she busted out a rendition of Travis Scott’s “Highest In The Room.” Over this past weekend, she kicked off May in a different direction: Instead of covering a modern hit, she instead went back in time for her take on Neil Young’s 1972 classic “Heart Of Gold.” Her version is not all that similar to the original song, as she took the folk tune and transformed it into a string-laden and synth-driven affair.

Christine has done more in recent days than just share covers, though. A couple weeks ago, for instance, she shared “I Disappear In Your Arms,” a bonus track from her recent La Vita Nuova EP.

Watch Christine And The Queens cover “Heart Of Gold” above.

