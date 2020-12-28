We reported last week that on the Billboard Hot 100 chart dated December 26, there were six Christmas songs in the top ten spots of the chart, which was an all-time record. Now, that information is already outdated. On the newest Hot 100 (dated January 2, 2021), that record has been obliterated, as there are a whopping nine songs occupying the top ten spots of the Hot 100.

Leading the pack, of course, is Mariah Carey’s “All I Want For Christmas Is You,” which returned to No. 1 this week and became the first song to ever be No. 1 in three separate years. All of the holiday tunes that joined Carey in the top 10 last week also return this week: Brenda Lee’s “Rockin’ Around The Christmas Tree” (at No. 2), Bobby Helms’ “Jingle Bell Rock” (No. 3), Burl Ives’ “A Holly Jolly Christmas” (No. 4), Andy Williams’ “It’s The Most Wonderful Time Of The Year” (No. 5) and José Feliciano’s “Feliz Navidad” (No. 6). Rounding out the top of the chart is a trio of entries new to the top 10 this week: Dean Martin’s “Let It Snow, Let It Snow, Let It Snow” (No. 8), Wham’s “Last Christmas” (No. 9), and Chuck Berry’s “Run Rudolph Run” (No. 10). The sole non-holiday song to make the top 10 this week is 24kGoldn and Iann Dior’s hit “Mood” (No. 7).

The #Hot100 top 10 (chart dated Jan. 2, 2021) — billboard charts (@billboardcharts) December 28, 2020

There’s something similar going on with the Billboard Global 200 chart this week as well. Most of the aforementioned holiday songs are in the top 10, as are Ariana Grande’s “Santa Tell Me,” Michael Bublé’s “It’s Beginning To Look A Lot Like Christmas,” and Kelly Clarkson’s “Underneath The Tree.” On that chart, the only non-Christmas song in the top 10 is Bad Bunny and Jhay Cortez’s “Dakiti.”

The Global 200 top 10 (chart dated Jan. 2, 2021) — billboard charts (@billboardcharts) December 28, 2020

As far as holiday music goes, this chart dominance marks tremendous progress from 2019: On the December 28, 2019 chart, there were four Christmas songs in the top 10, which at the time was tied for the most ever. Now, it remains to be seen if “All I Want For Christmas Is You” will have another historic chart drop-off like it did after last holiday season.

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.