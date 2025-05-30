Cil Shares A Delightful Video For Her Summer-Ready Single ‘Hot Sh*t’

Maybe you’ve seen Cil opening for Stevie Nicks, or maybe you saw that InStyle named her as one of their 25 musicians to watch this year. Whatever the case, Cil is here, as her new EP Don’t Hold Me Accountable is out today (May 30).

The release arrives alongside a video for project highlight “Hot Sh*t.” The piano-led bop is ready for the incoming summer, and if you’d like to hear it on stage, Cil is performing at WeHo Pride this weekend, on June 1 at 7:50 p.m. PT.

On a new episode of the Women In Pop podcast, Cil explained the inspiration behind the album:

“The title is definitely ironic, but it’s not at the same time. It was during the time that I was writing this I was going through a very toxic time in my life. I was going back to old habits, old things, old people, and everybody in my life was like, ‘You know this isn’t healthy for you, we worry about you, we want you to be okay,’ and I was like, ‘Okay, yeah, I hear you guys and I’m completely aware of what’s going on, but […] I’m warning you, I’m going to go back. It’s like, ‘Okay, yes, thank you for being there for me, but don’t hold me accountable.” I didn’t want to change, I didn’t want to say goodbye to those cycles, and the only thing that changed that was me, and the music also was honestly a catalyst to forcing me to change, because once I wrote it out all on the page, once I recorded it and I heard myself telling me all of these things, I was like, ‘Oh, this is… yeah, you got to go.”

Watch the “Hot Sh*t” video above and find the Don’t Hold Me Accountable cover art and tracklist below.