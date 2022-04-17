CL was dealt a rough hand when the 2020 pandemic hit right around the time she was planning to release her debut solo album. Pushing the record back until the fall of 2021, when Alpha did drop, it flew a bit under the radar. That’s partially because she was releasing the album completely independently, on her own label Very Cherry. The K-pop star has been off the grid for a few years following her split from former girl group, 2NE1, one of the biggest acts to ever come out of Korea.

Though the band hasn’t performed together since their split back in 2015, which is when CL decided to launch her solo career, they reunited today onstage at Coachella during 88 Rising’s slotted time. Following up a short performance from CL by herself, which included live renditions of Alpha singles “Spicy” and her classic “Hello Bitches,” she returned to the stage with the rest of the group following her performance. All four of the girls — CL, Park Bom, Dara, and Minzy — hit the stage to perform their 2011 hit “I Am The Best,” in the kind of surprise reunion that Coachella is becoming renowned for. Check out footage from their performance above, and look out for more surprise guests likely coming soon.