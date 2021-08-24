After returning earlier this year with a heartbreaking tribute to her late mother, “Wish You Were Here,” Korean legend CL is back with a fiery new rap song. Literally dubbed “Spicy,” the new track ushers in a return to form for the early K-Pop icon, who is gearing up to release her new album, Alpha. Collaborating with producers Baauer and Sokodomo for the song, CL compared the new song to some of her earlier work like “Hello B*tches.”

“I’m very excited to start my project, ALPHA, with ‘SPICY,'” she said in a press release. “‘SPICY’ is classically CL, following ‘The Baddest Female,’ ‘Hello B*tches,’ even ‘Menboong/ MTBD.’ It’s a song that celebrates just being yourself. For me, being Korean, being Asian… I’m celebrating all that, and that attitude. Just being myself. And I’m so honored to have John Malkovich on the song talking about energy, power and chemistry!”

CL (born Lee Chae-rin) mixes rap, pop, and K-pop for a seriously inventive new sound that expresses the chaotic nature of 2021 perfectly. First breaking out at 17 as the frontwoman of K-Pop girl group 2NE1, CL has been releasing solo music since 2016, and Alpha will be her next bilingual project. Out in October, the album will be preceded by at least one more single dropping next month. For now, enjoy “Spicy” above, and if you need even more CL in the meantime, look for her appearance on Season 2 of Dave.