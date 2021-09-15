Back in the long-ago year of 2000, when Coldplay were a wee pop/rock upstart act, the band filmed something called “Amsterdam Sessions” in support of their debut album, Parachutes. Now, “Amsterdam Sessions” are available to stream for the first time ever on music-film streaming service The Coda Collection.

According to a press release, “the performance captures a pivotal moment in the band’s early career just prior to their meteoric ascent to global stardom. The session marked one of the first times the band had showcased their music outside of the UK, delivering renditions of standout hits such as ‘Trouble,’ ‘Don’t Panic,’ and ‘Shiver,’ as well as ‘Yellow,’ which was released as a single on the exact same day of the session’s recording.” The release also notes that the sessions have never been seen outside of the Netherlands—until now. Check out the trailer above.

Coldplay, of course, are now on their ninth studio album, Music Of The Spheres, which drops in October and is produced by pop mastermind Max Martin. Come September 24, they’ll release “My Universe,” a collab with K-pop kings BTS.

Music Of The Spheres is out 10/15 via Atlantic. Pre-order it here.

Coldplay is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music.