Conan Gray Balmain Homme Menswear Fall/Winter 2024-2025 show Paris Fashion Week
Getty Image
Pop

Young Pop Hero Conan Gray Announces His Third Album, ‘Found Heaven,’ And A New Single Coming Soon

Conan Gray turned 25 years old last month, and well before then, the former Uproxx cover star had established himself as one of the great young pop stars of today. His two albums, 2020’s Kid Krow and 2022’s Superache, both charted within the top 10 of the Billboard 200 chart. He’s also had a lot of success on streaming, especially with “Heather,” his most played song that currently has over 1.5 billion streams on Spotify.

Now, the story continues: Today (January 31), Gray announced his third album, Found Heaven. It’s set for release on April 5 and it’ll be preceded by the single “Lonely Dancers,” dropping on February 9. There’s no revealed tracklist yet, but a press release notes the album will include the previously released singles “Killing Me,” “Winner,” and “Never Ending Song.”

Gray worked with an impressive team of producers on the project, including Max Martin (known for his work with artists like The Weeknd, Adele, and Ariana Grande), Greg Kurstin (Adele, Beck, Sia, Foo Fighters), and Shawn Everett (Kacey Musgraves, The Killers).

Gray was thinking about his third album during his 2022 Uproxx cover story interview, saying, “Maybe on my third album, I’ll have something about falling in love. That would be great, wouldn’t it?”

Revisit Uproxx’s How I Blew Up video with Gray here.

Found Heaven Album Cover Art

Conan Gray Found Heaven
Republic Records

Found Heaven is out 4/5 via Republic Records. Find more information here.

Listen To This
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New R&B Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
×