Conan Gray turned 25 years old last month, and well before then, the former Uproxx cover star had established himself as one of the great young pop stars of today. His two albums, 2020’s Kid Krow and 2022’s Superache, both charted within the top 10 of the Billboard 200 chart. He’s also had a lot of success on streaming, especially with “Heather,” his most played song that currently has over 1.5 billion streams on Spotify.

Now, the story continues: Today (January 31), Gray announced his third album, Found Heaven. It’s set for release on April 5 and it’ll be preceded by the single “Lonely Dancers,” dropping on February 9. There’s no revealed tracklist yet, but a press release notes the album will include the previously released singles “Killing Me,” “Winner,” and “Never Ending Song.”

Gray worked with an impressive team of producers on the project, including Max Martin (known for his work with artists like The Weeknd, Adele, and Ariana Grande), Greg Kurstin (Adele, Beck, Sia, Foo Fighters), and Shawn Everett (Kacey Musgraves, The Killers).

Gray was thinking about his third album during his 2022 Uproxx cover story interview, saying, “Maybe on my third album, I’ll have something about falling in love. That would be great, wouldn’t it?”

