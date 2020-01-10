21-year-old pop singer Conan Gray has accrued a dedicated fan base even before the release of his debut album. And it’s not hard to see why. Tracks like his newly-released “The Story” showcase Gray’s knack for honest songwriting supported by his velvety vocal delivery. “The Story” particularly highlights Gray’s impressive vocals. Backed by only guitar and a modest piano, Gray sings a ballad of painful love and loss that comes with growing up. Along with the honest track, Gray announces his debut record, Kid Krow.

On his new single, Gray tells “The Story” of difficulties experienced by those around him in High School. “Oh, and I’m afraid that’s just the way the world works / It ain’t funny, it ain’t pretty, it ain’t sweet,” Gray croons over his gentle guitar picking.

“Wrote this song about me and my friends’ childhoods,” Conan wrote in a statement. “There were times growing up that I thought life would never get better. That life would always be that painful. But I promise, it’s never the end of the story.”

Along with “The Story,” Gray announced his forthcoming debut record, Kid Krow. “I say more on this album than I’ve ever said in my life, and I can’t wait to tell you all of my secrets,” he wrote on Twitter. About the record, Gray said it’s an honest portrayal of how he sees the world. “The record is a study of how I perceive the world,” he said in a statement. “I talk a lot about my friends and people I’ve met touring over the past year. It’s me. I’m not the coolest person, but the album is me accepting the fact I’m weird and I don’t need to be anybody else. It’s also a chance to encourage others to embrace who they are and be unapologetic about it.”

Listen to “The Story” above. Below, find the Kid Krow album art and tracklist.

1. “Comfort Crowd”

2. “Wish You Were Sober”

3. “Maniac”

4. “(Online-Love)”

5. “Checkmate”

6. “The Cut That Always Bleeds”

7. “Fight Or Flight”

8. “Affluenza”

9. “(Can We Be Friends?)”

10. “Heather”

11. “Little League”

12. “The Story”

Kid Krow is out 3/20 via Republic/Universal. Pre-order it here.