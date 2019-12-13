2019 has been a tremendous year for video games, but with just a couple weeks left in the year, the gaming community is starting to look forward to 2020. One of the most anticipated games of next year is Cyberpunk 2077, which comes out on April 16. It turns out the game will have a strong musical element, including a soundtrack that features new music from Run The Jewels, Grimes, ASAP Rocky, Refused, Gazelle Twin, Ilan Rubin, Richard Devine, Nina Kraviz, Deadly Hunta, Rat Boy, and Tina Guo.

Developers CD Projekt Red shared a video where some of the artists featured on the soundtrack talk about their contributions, and Run The Jewels’ El-P says in the clip, “Even in the dystopian future, hard rap lives on.” Killer Mike added, “We want to provide you with the soundtrack for f*cking sh*t up.” Grimes also says, “I think my music fits with Night City because both are scary and pretty at the same time.”

Grimes is really involved in the game, as she is actually voicing one of its characters, Lizzy Wizzy, the totally chrome frontperson and only human member of the band Lizzy Wizzy And The Metadwarves.

This news all came during The Game Awards last night, where Grimes got on stage and performed a new song from the game, “4ÆM,” an ethereal electronic pop song that boasts a rapid-fire chorus.

Watch Grimes perform “4ÆM” below.