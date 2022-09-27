Damon Albarn Says A Billie Eilish Collaboration Could Be On The Way

Damon Albarn is a master collaborator. Heck, the first two singles off of the Gorillaz’s upcoming Cracker Island album feature Thundercat and Tame Impala. Albarn has corralled talent in the past from Snoop Dogg and Little Dragon to De La Soul, Lou Reed and Paul Simonon of The Clash. You get the idea. But Albarn’s thirst for high profile collaborations is seemingly insatiable and could Billie Eilish be next up? Albarn says it could be happening soon.

“Yeah, it will. Yeah,” Albarn told Apple Music 1’s Matt Wilkinson this morning. “I think we keep trying to do it. It’s just a case of schedules.” He heaped praise on Eilish, saying,”Oh, she’s wonderful… I love her.” And then pontificated on what a Damon Albarn and Billie Eilish track would sound like. “Who knows? Could be kind of babbling brook folk or dark satanic metal.”

Sounds good to us. For her part, Eilish brought out Albarn on stage during her Coachella performance earlier this year. The pair did a duet of Eilish’s “Getting Older,” before Albarn performed Gorillaz classic “Feel Good Inc.” The smitten Eilish told the crowd that, “This man changed my life in a lot of ways and changed my complete view of what music could be, and what art could be, and what creation could be.”

