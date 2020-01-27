Sunday at the Grammys, Demi Lovato bravely took the stage to perform a stripped-down version of her new track “Anyone,” a song she wrote just days before her 2018 overdose. The personal track sheds light on her experience with mental health and addiction. Today, she officially released the track, which you can hear above.

With her signature soaring vocals accompanied by a piano, Lovato’s “Anyone” details her headspace just days before her overdose. “Anyone, please send me anyone / Lord, is there anyone? / I need someone,” she sings in the chorus.

Ahead of her Grammys performance and debut of the track, Lovato spoke to Zane Lowe about “Anyone.” “If I ever come back, I want to sing this song,” Lovato said. “I almost listen back and hear these lyrics as a cry for help, and you kind of listen back to it and you kind of think, how did nobody listen to this song and think, ‘Let’s help this girl?’ I was recording it in a state of mind where I felt I was OK, but clearly I wasn’t. I even listen back to it and I’m like, ‘Gosh, I wish I could go back in time and help that version of myself.’”

After being released from the hospital in 2018 following her overdose, Lovato shared a status update about her health. “I have always been transparent about my journey with addiction,” she wrote in an Instagram post. “What I’ve learned is that this illness is not something disappears or fades with time. It is something I must continue to overcome and have not done yet… I now need time to heal and focus on my sobriety and road to recovery.”

Lovato has been open about her struggle with mental health and drug addiction in the past. In 2011, the singer entered a facility to seek treatment for bipolar disorder, bulimia, and self-harm. Her 2018 song “Sober” shed light on her experience with addiction, revealing she fell off the wagon after remaining sober for six years.

“Anyone” arrives just ahead of Lovato’s appearance at Super Bowl LIV Sunday. Lovato will kick off football’s biggest game with a rendition of the National Anthem, joining the list of musicians like Lady Gaga, Beyoncé, and Whitney Houston who have had the prestigious honor.

Listen to Lovato’s “Anyone” above.