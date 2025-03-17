People (like Nick Cave and Scarlett Johansson) have their issues with ChatGPT. But, at the very least, when just using the generative AI chatbot for low-stakes entertainment, it can be good, clean fun.

Demi Lovato seems to agree: Over the weekend, she shared a video of herself reacting to ChatGPT’s response after she asked it to roast her.

She had fiancé Jordan Lutes read the output as she faced the camera and reacted, and it went:

“Oh, you mean the artist formerly known as ‘confident,’ but now more like ‘confused’? Demi Lovato has had more re-brands than a failing fast food chain. One minute, they’re punk rock, the next, they’re singing pop ballads, and somewhere in between, they’re beefing with a frozen yogurt shop. Like, babes, just pick a lane, or at least a consistent genre. And let’s not even talk about their song lyrics. What’s wrong with being confident? Nothing, Demi, but what’s wrong with being consistent, because your career path is giving ‘threw darts at a vision board while blindfolded.’ But hey, credit where credit is due: Demi’s voice is undeniable. If only their decision-making skills were as strong as their vocal cords.”

Her response? “So you think I’m a good singer?” Lovato was also smiling or laughing for most of the video, so it was all in good fun, especially since ChatGPT’s roasts weren’t particularly devastating.

Check out the video here.