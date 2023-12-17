“Sorry Not Sorry” singer Demi Lovato might have split from their longtime manager, Scooter Braun, not so long ago, but they’ve rebounded. Lovato’s team shared an exclusive with People, revealing their relationship with songwriter Jordan ‘Jutes’ Lutes is heating up.

According to the outlet, on Saturday, December 16, Lutes asked for Lovato’s hand in marriage, to which they said yes. Now the pair are happily engaged and excited about their future together. The duo first met when they penned Lovato’s song “Substance” together. Since then, they’ve been spotted at multiple industry events, including the 2023 Pre-Grammy Gala in February.

On December 9, Lovato gushed about their relationship during the musician’s appearance on the The Jennifer Hudson Show. When asked about their adorable tattoo exchange, Lovato said, “So my boyfriend was on tour with me, visiting, and we had a tattoo artist there, and he wanted to get a tattoo of a song title of mine called ‘Forever for Me,’ which is a song I wrote about him. And while he was getting tattooed, he was like, ‘I want you to do it.'”

Lovato continued while laughing, “I assisted. I wouldn’t say that I gave the full tattoo. Otherwise, that would have looked really bad. But I did a good portion of it, and it turned out ok.”