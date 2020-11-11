Demi Lovato turned in perhaps the defining song of the election season when she released “Commander In Chief,” which asked big questions and offered scathing criticisms of Donald Trump. Lovato was a guest on Late Night With Seth Meyers yesterday, and on the show, she revealed that the song was inspired by another political tune: Pink’s 2006 single “Dear Mr. President.”

“I was thinking about the music that’s out there right now, and I was like, ‘Why isn’t anyone talking about what’s happening?’ In the ’60s and ’70s, when anything political would happen, music was such a key element to help people process and get through it. So I was like, ‘You know, I really need to step up my lyrics and make it about something other than just my life.’ So I started making more music that is less about me and more about the broad scope of what’s going on in the world, and one of the songs that we came up with was ‘Commander In Chief.’ And it was inspired by Pink’s ‘Dear Mr. President,’ you know, back however many years ago that came out, and I wanted to do like a newer version.”

Lovato previously expressed her disappointment at how close the election is, writing on Twitter, “Kind of terribly sad how close this election was. After this year and especially this summer it should’ve been a landslide. I don’t get it. Truly. I’m not losing hope. My faith is strong. Just very disappointed at how close this is. Like…. really y’all?”

Watch the full interview above.