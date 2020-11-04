Getty Image
Pop

Demi Lovato Is ‘Very Disappointed’ At How Close The Election Is: ‘I Don’t Get It’

Demi Lovato has been as big a critic of Donald Trump as anybody in music, going as far as to release a song addressed at him directly, “Commander In Chief.” Like many others, she watched in disbelief yesterday as Joe Biden and Trump essentially matched each other in electoral college votes, to the point where it’s still not clear who will be president in 2021. Now that Election Day has come and gone and there are still votes left to be counted, Lovato is in shock at how the election has unfolded.

Lovato wrote in a pair of tweets this morning, “Kind of terribly sad how close this election was. After this year and especially this summer it should’ve been a landslide. I don’t get it. Truly. I’m not losing hope. My faith is strong. Just very disappointed at how close this is. Like…. really y’all?”

She also previously said of “Commander In Chief,” “It’s very important for me that I get to use my platform for something much bigger than just singing. There’s been so many times where I wanted to write the president a letter or sit down with him and ask him these questions. And then I thought, I don’t really actually want to do that, and I think one way that I could do that is writing a song and releasing it for the whole world to hear, and then he has to answer those questions to everybody and not just me.”

