It was reported a few days ago that DMX experienced a drug overdose. The latest reports indicate that he is still in the hospital. The rapper has received an outpouring of support from his musical peers since the news broke, and now Demi Lovato, who has been open about her own overdose, has shared her thoughts about the situation.

In an interview with TMZ, Lovato was asked if she was scared by the DMX news and she replied:

“Yeah, of course. Any time that I see somebody OD or even pass away that’s in the public eye, I immediately think, ‘That could have been you had you not been putting all this work in for the last couple years of your life.’ There are times where I’ve talked about feeling survivor’s guilt, because you do ask yourself, ‘Why am I still here? Why are others not?’ It’s a challenging thing to get over, but ultimately, I had to realize every day is a day that someone else doesn’t get, you know? Every day that I’m here on this Earth is a day that I need to be counting my blessings and just be appreciative and grateful for. It makes me want to live the best life I can possibly live, knowing that others didn’t get the same chance that I did.”

Check out more from the interview here.