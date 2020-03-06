Demi Lovato Appreciates Herself On The Emotional New Single ‘I Love Me’

Demi Lovato has drawn from her personal struggles with her new music this year, and that’s a trend she continues on her new single (and its accompanying video), “I Love Me.”

The clip presents a take on the shoulder angel and shoulder devil scenario, with the confident and insecure sides of Lovato duking it out in a physical brawl. After good prevails, Lovato goes outside and spends time appreciating life.

On the track, Lovato expresses that she can be happy by herself, as she sings on the anthemic chorus, “Why am I always looking for a ride or die? / ‘Cause mine’s the only heart I’m gonna have for life / After all the times I went and f*cked it up / I wonder when I love me is enough.”

After the song dropped, Lovato shared a message about the track, writing on Instagram, “I can’t put into words just yet what this past year for me has been… but this song focuses on a lot of what’s been going on in my head. We have good days, and we have bad days. The best we can do is be the best version of ourselves and celebrate that with those closest to us. Wanted to also give a special shoutout to all of my lovatics for always being there for me. 2020 is OUR year!”

Watch the “I Love Me” video above.