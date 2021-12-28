Perhaps you’ve seen the mildly viral clip that surfaced in 2015 back of some future teeny boppers in Cincinnati shading Demi Lovato when she was replacing Ariana Grande at a concert? Well, Lovato apparently hadn’t seen it until yesterday when a social media re-tread of the clip resurfaced. Rest assured, Lovato was a good sport. Here’s what happened:

In 2015, Ariana Grande was scheduled to play the MLB All-Star Game at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati. Trouble is, Grande had to get her final three wisdom teeth pulled out and had no choice but to err… pull… her scheduled performance.

https://twitter.com/ArianaGrande/status/618216636575715329

So a local news reporter has the gall to go interview a group of young girls (who look between the ages 5-8) and ask them how they felt about their favorite star being replaced. It went a little something like this:

Reporter: So you really like Ariana Grande? Little Girl Number 1: yeah Reporter: What about Demi Lovato? Little Girl Number 1: I haven’t really heard of him. Reporter: Who’s your favorite singer? Little Girl Number 2: Ariana Grande Reporter: Why? Little Girl Number 2: because of her high-pitched voice Reporter: What do you think of Demi Lovato? Little Girl Number 2: She’s pretty good… for her age.

Mind you, Grande and Lovato are less than one year apart in age, but tell that to these fangirls. So when Instagram meme aggregator user @90scumbucket (lol) posted the video yesterday, it came across Lovato’s feed and they commented with an affable “HAHAHAHA.” Here’s hoping those kids have schooled themselves across the pop singer spectrum since then. Watch the clip below.