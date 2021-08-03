Over 385,000 people attended Lollapalooza this past weekend, according to a Chicago police official. The city’s mayor, Lori Lightfoot, has faced criticism for allowing such a huge event to happen, especially since a combination of the new Delta variant of COVID-19 and loosening restrictions have caused problems: COVID-19 hospitalizations in Missouri, for example, have nearly doubled over the past month, CBS News reports.

With all that in mind, many were shocked to see such large crowds at Lollapalooza 2021, including Demi Lovato. The singer shared some thoughts on the situation on Instagram: Posting a photo of a packed crowd, Lovato wrote in an Instagram Story, “C’MON Y’ALL!!! good morning from lollapalooza. yes this pic is real. THERE IS STILL A PANDEMIC HAPPENING!!!”

Meanwhile, Lovato recently spoke about the forces that prevented them from coming out as non-binary sooner, saying, “After years of living my life for other people, trying to make myself smaller for the patriarchy, they run the industry, they are at the center of everything. When I realized that, I thought, ‘What are the ways that the patriarchy has been holding me back?’ And for me, it was putting me in a box telling [me], ‘You are a female, this is what you’re supposed to like, this is what you’re supposed to do, don’t dream bigger and don’t speak louder.'”