As the world witnessed angry Trump supporters attempting to take over the Capitol Building yesterday in order to stop the electoral college from finalizing Biden as the new president, musicians from Selena Gomez to Cardi B condemned their actions. Demi Lovato took to social media as the events were unfolding to express her disappointment and anger over what she was witnessing. Along with speaking out against the rioters, Lovato says she plans to take her frustration to the studio.

After sharing a handful of posts condemning the actions of the Trump supports at the Capitol building, Lovato announced that she is “working on something special” after seeing the “assault on democracy” that took place in DC:

“My heart is broken. It makes me too sad to believe how naive I was to think this couldn’t possibly happen, and yet it did. Here we are. For everyone in my comments saying ‘where’s d7’ or wanting me to sing instead of speaking up about what needs to change in this country, THIS IS WHY I POST AS MUCH AS I DO. THIS IS WHY I CARE. THIS CANNOT HAPPEN ANY F*CKING MORE. I’m angry, embarrassed and ashamed. I’m in the studio working on something special after today’s assault on democracy.”

This is far from the first time Lovato has used her platform to share a political message. Ahead of the election, the singer accused the Trump administration of hypocrisy in her poignant single “Commander In Chief” while also urging fans to vote in their elections.

